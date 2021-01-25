Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Facing Tom Brady, Buccaneers In Super Bowl LV

Two quarterbacks from one of the best AFC Championship games in recent memory — New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs in January 2019 — now will meet with Super Bowl LV on the line.

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Not long after that, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs past the Buffalo Bills for the AFC title.

For Brady, it will be his 10th Super Bowl appearance. For Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP will look to repeat.

Mahomes was asked for his thoughts on facing Brady for the NFL crown, which will be at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

“Yeah, I mean the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl. Being able to up go against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time, in his 150th Super Bowl, it’s going to be a great experience for me,” Mahomes told reporters, as seen on NFL Network.

“I mean, to go out there and to have the chance to repeat, and get to do it against the best, it’s something special. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs had success against Tampa Bay earlier this season, claiming a 27-24 win in late November. Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in that win, while Brady threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

Super Bowl LV will be held Feb. 7.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images