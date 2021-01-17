Patriot Tweets What Everyone Is Thinking After Patrick Mahomes’ Injury

New England Patriots offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor raised some good questions after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns and went into concussion protocol.

The Chiefs brought in journeyman QB Chad Henne, who first entered the NFL in 2008 with the Miami Dolphins, to back up Mahomes.

Had no idea Chad Henne was still in the NFL lol — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) January 17, 2021

“Feel like with Mahomes having a bad ankle he shouldn’t be running in the first place,” Eluemunor also tweeted.

Mahomes was limping after injuring his ankle earlier in the game. The QB’s head hit against the turf on an option run.

