Patriots 2020 Draft Grade: How Class Ranks Compared To All 32 NFL Teams

Onwenu started 16 games and played four different positions for the Patriots. Woodward didn’t even make it to training camp before retiring from the NFL. Rohrwasser never emerged from the Patriots’ practice squad after veteran kicker Nick Folk beat him out in camp and then excelled all season.

To rate the Patriots’ 2020 draft, first, I divided each player’s approximate value (AV), a Pro Football Reference metric, by the entire 2020 class’ total AV (588, so far).

This metric, Value Rate, represents just that: value extracted out of the draft.

To make each player’s Value Rate more easily digestible, I converted the percentages so 100 now equals the average (much like OPS+ or ERA+, to use common baseball metrics as an example) for Value Rate+.

AV isn’t a perfect metric, but it’s the best, easiest and most uniform to use for a broad exercise like this one.

Here is each player’s AV, Value Rate and Value Rate+:

Player AV Value Rate Value Rate+ Kyle Dugger 3 0.51% 130.32 Josh Uche 1 0.17% 43.44 Anfernee Jennings 3 0.51% 130.32 Devin Asiasi 0 0.00% 0.00 Dalton Keene 0 0.00% 0.00 Justin Rohrwasser 0 0.00% 0.00 Michael Onwenu 6 1.02% 260.65 Justin Herron 3 0.51% 130.32 Cassh Maluia 1 0.17% 43.44 Dustin Woodard 0 0.00% 0.00

I also determined how each player fared compared to the Value Rate expected out of each draft slot (calculated since 2000).

Player Value Rate Expected Value Rate Value Over Expected Kyle Dugger 0.51% 0.72% -0.21% Josh Uche 0.17% 0.56% -0.39% Anfernee Jennings 0.51% 0.42% 0.09% Devin Asiasi 0.00% 0.41% -0.41% Dalton Keene 0.00% 0.38% -0.38% Justin Rohrwasser 0.00% 0.23% -0.23% Michael Onwenu 1.02% 0.19% 0.83% Justin Herron 0.51% 0.17% 0.34% Cassh Maluia 0.17% 0.15% 0.02% Dustin Woodard 0.00% 0.12% -0.12%

Don’t lose hope in players like Dugger, Uche, Asiasi or Keene just yet. But take note in Onwenu, who, thus far, has the eighth-best Value Over Expected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Onwenu’s Value Rate lines up with the expected mark of a first-round pick. Not bad.

Onwenu has the 19th highest Value Over Expected rate of any sixth-round pick across the NFL since 2000 (you can guess who’s first. His name is Tom Brady) and the 13th highest Value Over Expected rate of any Patriots pick in that same timespan (once again, you can guess who’s first).

The Patriots’ draft class rates solidly but unspectacularly, ranking 16th among 32 teams with an overall sub-100 Value Rate+.

Value Rate, once again, represents the total value extracted out of the draft. So, I divided each team’s total AV by the entire class’s AV to get that percentage. Value Rate+ makes 100 the average (150 is 50 percent above average and so on).

Rk. Team Value Rate Value Rate+ General Manager AV 1 MIA 6.12% 195.92 Chris Grier 36 2 BAL 5.61% 179.59 Eric DeCosta 33 2 MIN 5.61% 179.59 Rick Spielman 33 4 WFT 4.76% 152.38 Ron Rivera 28 5 CAR 4.42% 141.50 Marty Hurney 26 5 LAC 4.42% 141.50 Tom Telesco 26 7 IND 3.91% 125.17 Chris Ballard 23 7 DEN 3.91% 125.17 John Elway 23 9 DET 3.74% 119.73 Bob Quinn 22 9 NYG 3.74% 119.73 Dave Gettleman 22 9 TB 3.74% 119.73 Jason Licht 22 9 CIN 3.74% 119.73 Mike Brown 22 13 JAX 3.57% 114.29 David Caldwell 21 14 DAL 3.23% 103.40 Jerry Jones 19 15 KC 3.06% 97.96 Brett Veach 18 16 CLE 2.89% 92.52 Andrew Berry 17 16 NE 2.89% 92.52 Bill Belichick 17 16 PHI 2.89% 92.52 Howie Roseman 17 16 NYJ 2.89% 92.52 Joe Douglas 17 26 SEA 2.89% 92.52 John Schneider 17 21 BUF 2.72% 87.07 Brandon Beane 16 22 SF 2.55% 81.63 John Lynch 15 22 PIT 2.55% 81.63 Kevin Colbert 15 24 CHI 2.38% 76.19 Ryan Pace 14 25 ATL 2.21% 70.75 Thomas Dimitroff 13 26 LAR 2.04% 65.31 Les Snead 12 27 LV 1.87% 59.86 Mike Mayock 11 28 NO 1.53% 48.98 Mickey Loomis 9 29 GB 1.36% 43.54 Brian Gutekunst 8 29 ARI 1.36% 43.54 Steve Keim 8 31 HOU 0.68% 21.77 Bill O’Brien 4 31 TEN 0.68% 21.77 Jon Robinson 4

First of all, yikes Bill O’Brien.

The Patriots’ 2020 class currently ranks 15th among Belichick’s 21 drafts since coming to New England in 2000.

The Patriots did not fare overly well in Value Over Expected rate.

Rk Team General Manager Avg. Value Over Expected 1 LAC Tom Telesco 0.25% 2 WFT Ron Rivera 0.21% 3 BAL Eric DeCosta 0.18% 4 CAR Marty Hurney 0.16% 5 TB Jason Licht 0.14% 6 BUF Brandon Beane 0.14% 7 KC Brett Veach 0.13% 8 PIT Kevin Colbert 0.12% 9 IND Chris Ballard 0.10% 10 MIN Rick Spielman 0.07% 11 DAL Jerry Jones 0.05% 12 MIA Chris Grier 0.03% 13 NYG Dave Gettleman 0.03% 14 CHI Ryan Pace 0.03% 15 DEN John Elway 0.01% 16 SEA John Schneider -0.01% 17 CIN Mike Brown -0.02% 18 DET Bob Quinn -0.03% 19 PHI Howie Roseman -0.03% 20 SF John Lynch -0.03% 21 CLE Andrew Berry -0.04% 22 NE Bill Belichick -0.04% 23 LAR Les Snead -0.07% 24 NO Mickey Loomis -0.07% 25 ATL Thomas Dimitroff -0.10% 26 JAX David Caldwell -0.13% 27 GB Brian Gutekunst -0.14% 28 NYJ Joe Douglas -0.15% 29 ARI Steve Keim -0.17% 30 HOU Bill O’Brien -0.23% 31 TEN Jon Robinson -0.25% 32 LV Mike Mayock -0.28%

Here’s a spreadsheet showing each metric for every player selected if you’re interested in the 2020 NFL Draft beyond the Patriots.

Now, of course these are all small samples. These numbers could look much, much different in a year. But we’re determining a grade after just one season.

A note: I made the conscious decision not to divide the AV total by each team’s number of picks because I didn’t want to reward teams for taking fewer picks or punish them for making more. Ultimately, it’s better to make more picks. We also didn’t include undrafted free agents, because, quite honestly, that would have been impossible in a large-scale project like this. Patriots undrafted cornerback Myles Bryant and running back J.J. Taylor each totaled 1 AV this season. This is more about total value drawn from the draft, however.

The Patriots initially had the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 draft, which they traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for 37th and 71st picks. The Patriots took Dugger 37th and traded the 71st and 98th overall picks for Nos. 60 and 129. The Patriots took Uche 60th and traded Nos. 125, 129 and a future sixth-round pick to take Keene 101st.

The Patriots wound up with Dugger, Uche and Keene (4 AV) and traded away selections used to draft linebacker Kenneth Murray (8 AV), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (2 AV), linebacker Malik Harrison (4 AV), quarterback James Morgan (0 AV), offensive tackle Cameron Clark (0 AV) and a future six-round pick.