Patriots 2021 Opponents: Tom Brady, Chargers On Next Season’s Schedule

The New England Patriots officially are going going, back back to Cali Cali next season.

With a Los Angeles Chargers win over the Kansas City Chiefs, a Las Vegas Raiders’ win over the Denver Broncos and a Baltimore Ravens’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Patriots’ slate of 2021 opponents is becoming finalized.

The Patriots, who finished third in the AFC East, will play their own division twice, the AFC South and NFC South, and the third-place finishers in the AFC West and AFC North.

The NFL also is expected to add a 17th game to the 2021 NFL slate. The Patriots reportedly would play the third-place finisher in the NFC East, which at this point would be the Dallas Cowboys.

Re: 17-game slate, the inter-conference rotation for '21 …



Full crossover: NFC East/AFC West, NFC North/AFC North, NFC South/AFC East, NFC West, AFC South.



1-game crossover (1 v. 1, 2 v. 2, etc.): NFC East/AFC East, NFC North/AFC West, NFC South/AFC South, NFC West/AFC North. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 28, 2020

Here’s who we know will be on the Patriots’ schedule:

Home:

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns

Away:

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

Yes, that means former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will be returning to Gillette Stadium in 2021. That game should garner some interest.

