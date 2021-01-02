Patriots Add Five Players To Roster For Season Finale Vs. Jets

Depleted by injuries on both sides of the ball, the New England Patriots called up a quintet of practice squad players for Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots on Saturday signed linebacker Cassh Maluia, edge rusher/tight end Rashod Berry and cornerback Michael Jackson to their 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also added offensive lineman Ross Reynolds and defensive back D’Angelo Ross to Sunday’s gameday roster as standard elevations.

Maluia, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, played the first defensive snaps of his NFL career during last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Berry has appeared in two games for the Patriots, logging 26 snaps on defense and 18 on special teams. Jackson, whom the Patriots acquired in training camp and later signed to the practice squad, has played in one NFL game, for the Detroit Lions last season. All three now are under contract for 2021.

Reynolds and Ross have yet to make their NFL debuts.

To make room for Maluia, Berry and Jackson, New England placed running back Damien Harris, who already had been ruled out for Sunday, on injured reserve.

Earlier in the week, the Patriots placed linebacker Josh Uche and edge rusher Tashawn Bower on IR. Center David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason also were ruled out and will not play against the Jets, leaving the Patriots shorthanded at linebacker and along the offensive line.

A total of 16 Patriots players are listed as questionable for this Week 17 matchup, including two who did not practice this week (linebackers Terez Hall and Anfernee Jennings).

The 6-9 Patriots and 2-13 Jets both are out of playoff contention.

