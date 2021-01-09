Patriots’ Dave Ziegler Completed Interview To Fill Broncos’ GM Vacancy

Now, Dave Ziegler and the New England Patriots must wait.

Ziegler, the Patriots’ assistant director of player personnel, completed his interview with the Denver Broncos to fill their general manager vacancy Saturday. Ziegler started his NFL scouting career with the Broncos in 2010 before leaving for the Patriots in 2013.

Ziegler could get promoted by the Patriots if he doesn’t get hired by the Broncos. Former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio took the Houston Texans’ general manager job this week.

Ziegler currently is the Patriots’ top personnel executive below head coach Bill Belichick. He has plenty of competition for the Broncos’ GM job.

If Ziegler does get hired away, then Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf could become Belichick’s top lieutenant in New England’s front office.

