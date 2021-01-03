Patriots-Jets Inactive List Reaction: New Faces Fill Out Active Roster

The New England Patriots have essentially undergone a roster rebuild in the course of a week.

The Patriots:

— Signed cornerback Dee Virgin and center Marcus Martin off of the street

— Elevated cornerback D’Angelo Ross and guard Ross Reynolds from their practice squad

— Signed outside linebacker/tight end Rashod Berry, linebacker Cassh Maluia and cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. off of their practice squad

— Placed running back Damien Harris, defensive end Tashawn Bower and linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve

With that out of the way, here is the Patriots’ inactive list for their season finale against the New York Jets in Week 17:

QB Brian Hoyer

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

LB Terez Hall

LB Anfernee Jennings

CB Dee Virgin

CB D’Angelo Ross

Some notes:

— Quarterback Jarrett Stidham is expected to remain Cam Newton’s backup. We still could see Stidham in relief.

— Expect this to be the Patriots’ starting offensive line:

LT Justin Herron

LG Joe Thuney

C James Ferentz

RG Michael Onwenu

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Martin, Reynolds and Korey Cunningham will be the Patriots’ backup offensive linemen.

— The Patriots’ only active inside linebackers are Maluia and Ja’Whaun Bentley. Bentley missed last week with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to play this week. The Patriots also could use outside linebacker Chase Winovich and safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger at linebacker.

— The Patriots are dressing 11 defensive backs: Dugger, Phillips, Mike Jackson, JC Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty, Cody Davis, Terrence Brooks, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant.

We’re interested to see how Mike Jackson looks and where he plays. He’s 6-foot-1, 210 pounds and was used at cornerback and safety in training camp.

— Outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun and defensive back Lawrence Guy are back in the lineup after missing last week.

