Patriots Injury Report: Damien Harris, Two O-Linemen Out For Week 17

The New England Patriots will be down three offensive starters in Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets.

Running back Damien Harris (ankle), center David Andrews (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (calf) all were ruled for the Week 17 contest at Gillette Stadium.

An additional 16 Patriots players were listed as questionable:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder)

CB Justin Bethel (neck)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

LB Terez Hall (ankle)

T Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder)

S Devin McCourty (shoulder)

WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

Hall and Jennings both did not practice this week, making it unlikely either will play Sunday. Losing both would severely diminish the Patriots’ linebacker depth, which already took a hit Saturday when the team placed Josh Uche and Tashawn Bower on injured reserve.

The Patriots also will be without cornerback Stephon Gilmore, wide receiver Julian Edelman and left tackle Isaiah Wynn, all of whom are on IR.

Bentley, Guy and Calhoun all sat out last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, as did Harris.

McCourty left the Buffalo game with an injury and did not practice Wednesday, but he was able to participate in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The veteran safety has not missed a game since 2015.

The Jets placed running backs Frank Gore (IR) and La’Mical Perine (COVID-19) on reserve lists this week. They also listed three players as questionable:

CB Bless Austin (illness)

CB Javelin Guidry (knee)

WR Jeff Smith (shoulder)

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images