Patriots’ Jake Bailey, Gunner Olszewski Named 2020 First-Team All-Pros

The strength of the 2020 New England Patriots was their special teams, so it makes sense that the unit was represented well on the AP NFL All-Pro team.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey and punt returner Gunner Olszewski were New England’s lone First-Team All-Pros. Patriots special-teamer Matthew Slater also was named to the Second-Team All-Pro squad.

Bailey and Olszewski both are second-year players and first-time All-Pros. Bailey also made the Pro Bowl.

Bailey, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, led the NFL in net punt average (45.6 yards) and punts inside the 20 percentage (56.36 percent). He was fourth in gross punt average (48.7 yards) and the Patriots allowed the second-fewest punt return yards this season (71 yards).

Bailey’s 48.7 yards per punt were 24th all-time and best in Patriots history.

Olszewski, an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019, led the NFL in punt return average (17.3 yards), punt return touchdowns (one) and punt return yards (346 yards).

His mark of 17.3 yards per punt return was 11th all-time and best in Patriots history.

This is Slater’s seventh time making the All-Pro team. He also earned his ninth Pro Bowl nod this season.

Patriots special-teamer Justin Bethel (two) and cornerback JC Jackson (one) also received votes.

