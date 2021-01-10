Patriots’ James White Wowed By Lamar Jackson’s Highlight-Reel Touchdown Run

Lamar Jackson threw an interception, was sacked four times and was held to just 79 passing yards in the first half of Sunday’s wild-card round playoff game.

But he also did this to the Tennessee Titans’ defense:

Jackson’s incredible 48-yard touchdown run pulled the Baltimore Ravens even with the Titans shortly before halftime and triggered an outpouring of reactions on social media.

Among those impressed by Jackson’s mad dash was New England Patriots running back James White, who marveled at the quarterback’s speed.

That boy lamar too fast 💨 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 10, 2021

White has seen first-hand how dangerous of a runner Jackson can be. The QB rushed for two touchdowns in Baltimore’s blowout win over New England in 2019 (though the Patriots largely held him in check during this season’s rematch).

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images