Patriots’ Julian Edelman Praises Celtics Rookie Payton Pritchard On Instagram

If Julian Edelman is able to return to TD Garden any time soon, he’ll proudly be able to rock his customized No. 11 Boston Celtics jersery.

Because apparently, the New England Patriots wide receiver is really into rookie Payton Pritchard’s game.

That’s easy to imagine, as the young Celtics guard has impressed early in the season and continues to earn himself playing time. Not to mention, his undersized stature and gritty play on the court somewhat resembles that of Edelman’s on the gridiron. And they wear the same number.

The Patriot on Tuesday evening shared two photos on his Instagram story, one on top of the other, of himself and Pritchard in Boston’s green No. 11 jerseys.

Pritchard also is on a pet-name basis with Edelman already, too.