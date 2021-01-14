Patriots’ Julian Edelman Wants To Be Taking Ice With Bruins For Season Opener

The Boston Bruins open their season Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.

And it looks like Julian Edelman is a little bummed he won’t be out there on the ice with the local Boston team down at Prudential Center.

Before the Bruins’ first game of the season, the New England Patriots wide receiver took to his social media accounts in honor of the occasion.

“364 days until hockey tryouts, gotta toughen up… #GoBs,” Edelman tweeted, accompanied by a photoshop of him in a No. 11 Boston sweater on the ice.

The missing teeth are a nice touch.