Patriots Mic’d-Up Clip Prompts Great Jason McCourty Tweet

Jason McCourty would love to forget what happened Oct. 18, 2009, but neither the internet nor his Patriots teammates will let him.

As you might recall, New England on that day destroyed then-rookie McCourty and the Tennessee Titans in the snow at Gillette Stadium. The 59-0 beatdown went down in history as one of the worst blowouts not just in Patriots history, but also in the long history of the NFL.

NFL Films on Tuesday shared a video of a mic’d-up Matthew Slater talking with Nick Folk about some of his favorite snow games, including the infamous Patriots-Titans laugher. The clip, recorded during Sunday’s kinda-snowy game between the Patriots and New York Jets, is great, and also prompted a solid reaction from McCourty.

Take a look:

WOW Slate you had to mention that Tennessee game huh (J-Mac) https://t.co/pJaPCrG1CH — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 5, 2021

Sorry, Jason: That game is destined to live on in NFL lore.

(So, too, might Slater, who arguably has put himself on a Hall of Fame track.)

It remains to be seen whether McCourty or Slater will return to the Patriots — or even the NFL — next season. McCourty, 33, is younger than the 35-year-old Slater, but looked far closer to the end of the line during the 2020 season. Also, both players are Super Bowl champions and really have nothing left to prove.

That said, replacing a backup cornerback and a special teams gunner would be the last of the Patriots’ problems this offseason. After the worst campaign in over two decades, New England has much to accomplish in the coming months, though it sounds as if Bill Belichick is up to the task.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images