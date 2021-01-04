Patriots Reportedly ‘Explored’ Trade For This Quarterback

The Patriots clearly didn’t enter the offseason planning to exit it with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback.

New England’s offseason truly began in March when Tom Brady elected to leave the Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, the quest began to find someone — anyone — to replace the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

That journey ultimately led Bill Belichick to Newton, whom he eventually developed a good relationship with. However, sometime before Newton signed a contract in late June, the Patriots reportedly kicked the tires on a potential trade for then-Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, who eventually was dealt to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Sunday published a column about competition the Patriots could face this offseason in finding a new quarterback, should Newton indeed leave town. His blurb about Washington was particularly noteworthy.

