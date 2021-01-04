Patriots Sign 10 To Future Contracts, Including QB, Two Kickers

The New England Patriots retained the majority of their final 2020 practice squad Monday, signing the following 10 players to reserve/future contracts:

K Roberto Aguayo

QB Jake Dolegala

DT Bill Murray

G Ross Reynolds

K Justin Rohrwasser

CB D’Angelo Ross

WR Devin Smith

DT Nick Thurman

WR Kristian Wilkerson

WR Isaiah Zuber

Notably, that group included two kickers: Rohrwasser, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick who spent the entire season on the practice squad, and the veteran Aguayo, who joined the team late last month after more than two years away from the NFL.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens in March. The 36-year-old went 26-for-28 on field-goal attempts this season and said he plans to keep playing.

Dolegala was the Patriots’ fourth quarterback this season behind Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Only he and Stidham are under contract for 2021.

Zuber showed potential in his four gameday elevations. He, Smith and Wilkerson will compete for roster spots in a Patriots receiving corps that likely will look significantly different next season.

Murray, like Zuber, signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The William & Mary product has yet to make his pro debut.

Thurman and Ross have been with the Patriots since 2019, with the former spending time on the 53-man roster this season and appearing in seven games. Ross was elevated for Sunday’s Week 17 win over the New York Jets but was inactive.

The Patriots also signed three practice squadders — linebacker Cassh Maluia, cornerback Michael Jackson and edge rusher Rashod Berry — to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game, making them exclusive-rights free agents this offseason.

New England did not sign D-tackle Isaiah Mack, linebacker Michael Pinckney, offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, O-lineman Caleb Benenoch or tight end Jake Burt to future contracts.

Mack was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, and Pinckney had his six-game suspension lifted. Benenoch and Burt finished the season on practice squad injured reserve.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images