Patriots Sign Cornerback Ahead Of 2020 Season Finale Vs. Jets

With just three days remaining in their 2020 season, the New England Patriots added a player to their 53-man roster.

The Patriots on Friday signed cornerback Dee Virgin, who was cut from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad Tuesday.

New England entered Friday with multiple open roster spots after placing linebacker Josh Uche and edge rusher Tashawn Bower on injured reserve.

Virgin previously spent time with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, playing under former Patriots assistants Bill O’Brien and Matt Patricia. The 27-year-old has played just two defensive snaps in his NFL career but had a significant role on special teams during his time with Detriot (21 games).

Virgin entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama, the alma mater of former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.