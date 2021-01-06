Patriots Sign Practice Squad Linebacker To Reserve/Future Contract

The New England Patriots signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts Tuesday. They added an 11th one day later.

Linebacker Michael Pinckney on Wednesday became the latest player to sign a futures deal with New England.

Pinckney, who went undrafted out of Miami last spring, joined the Patriots practice squad in early October. He was handed a six-game suspension Nov. 27 following a positive test for a banned substance. The NFL lifted the suspension Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Pinckney was a four-year starter for the Hurricanes, tallying 64 tackles and 12 1/2 tackles for loss as a senior in 2019.

On Tuesday, the Patriots signed kickers Roberto Aguayo and Justin Rohrwasser; quarterback Jake Dolegala; wide receivers Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson and Devin Smith; defensive back D’Angelo Ross; defensive tackles Bill Murray and Nick Thurman; and offensive lineman Ross Reynolds to future contracts. All 10 were part of New England’s final practice squad.

