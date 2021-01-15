Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Raises Eyebrows Thursday With Cryptic Tweet

2020 wasn’t the best year for the New England Patriots, to say the least.

But will 2021 be any different?

Stephon Gilmore seems to have his opinion. He even took to Twitter on Thursday to share what’s on his mind, though his message is a bit cryptic.

Check it out:

2021 will be a interesting year — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 14, 2021

Interesting.

Gilmore, as you likely remember, saw his season cut short by a partially torn quad he suffered in Week 15. He has one year left on his five-year contract with the Pats, though his name was floated in trade rumors this season.

So, what exactly is his tweet hinting at? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images