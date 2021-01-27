Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Shows Off Pro Bowl Jersey Ahead Of Virtual Event

The 2021 Pro Bowl, like so many other events over these last 10 months, will be held virtually this weekend.

But Stephon Gilmore still received a nice keepsake for being voted into the NFL’s annual all-star game.

The New England Patriots cornerback showed off his official AFC Pro Bowl jersey Wednesday morning on social media.

If you know ball you know 🔒#4th Pro bowl pic.twitter.com/dEh727kiYz — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 27, 2021

Gilmore, punter Jake Bailey and special teamer Matthew Slater are the three Patriots representatives in this year’s Pro Bowl, which, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has been replaced by a series of virtual events that will take place over the course of this week.

This was Gilmore’s fourth Pro Bowl selection and his third since joining the Patriots in 2017. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has one year remaining on his New England contract, but with his 2021 salary currently sitting at a below-market $7 million, the Patriots likely will need to either give him a new deal this offseason or trade him, which they reportedly considered doing last year.

Any potential trade could not be finalized until the new league year opens March 17.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images