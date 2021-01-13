Penguins Vs. Flyers Live Stream: Watch NHL Opening Night Game Online, On TV

The time finally has come for NHL games to grace our television sets once again.

The league begins its 2020-21 season Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia first up on the docket.

The Flyers certainly are a team to watch this year, especially by locking up the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division in the round-robin over the summer. The Penguins, meanwhile, will be competitive, but the defense is a major question mark.

Which team will get its first win? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Penguins versus Flyers:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images