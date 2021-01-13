Penguins Vs. Flyers Live Stream: Watch NHL Opening Night Game Online, On TV

It's time for hockey!

The time finally has come for NHL games to grace our television sets once again.

The league begins its 2020-21 season Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia first up on the docket.

The Flyers certainly are a team to watch this year, especially by locking up the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division in the round-robin over the summer. The Penguins, meanwhile, will be competitive, but the defense is a major question mark.

Which team will get its first win? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Penguins versus Flyers:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

