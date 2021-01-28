Peyton Manning Trolls Patriots With Lame Deflategate Joke

Deflategate saw some life breathed into it this week, thanks to Peyton Manning.

During the latest episode of “Peyton’s Place,” the former NFL Indianapolis Colts quarterback and longtime New England Patriots rival interviewed actor Kurt Russell. While talking about his 1986 film, “The Best of Times,” Russell discussed what it was like playing a quarterback after suffering a torn rotator cuff years prior.

“(The football was) kinda softened a little bit so I can get on top of it,” Russell, a Massachusetts native, said.

Here’s how Manning responded:

“Kinda like the Patriots, yeah.”

Actor Kurt Russell explains how they use a smaller, softer football in films.



Peyton's response: "Kind of like the Patriots." 😂 pic.twitter.com/bm0ndqB5l9 — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2021

Ah, nothing like a good Deflategate joke.

Manning might want to think twice before commenting on other players’ cheating scandals, considering his own potentially checkered past.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images