Pierre-Luc Dubois Rumors: These Three Teams Most Involved In Trade Talks

Pierre-Luc Dubois’ dismaying effort — and resulting stapling to the bench — has not put off many of his suitors, it seems.

The disgruntled Columbus Blue Jackets center has made clear he wants out, and him overtly packing it in Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning might’ve been the nail in his coffin.

Thus, trade talks have heated up.

While nothing got done Friday, The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reported Saturday could be a big day. His colleague, Pierre LeBrun, also named the three teams most involved.

The Montreal Canadiens also remain in the mix on Pierre-Luc Dubois. Winnipeg, Anaheim, Montreal it would appear at this juncture. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 23, 2021

According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Jets’ package includes Winnipeg’s own disgruntled forward, winger Patrik Laine, as well as Jack Roslovic. The Canadiens reportedly did not include Nick Suzuki in their package.

Dubois will be scratched Saturday if he’s not traded by game time, so all signs are pointing towards the 22-year-old having played his final game with Columbus.

