Potential Red Sox Lineups After Reported Kiké Hernández Signing

The Boston Red Sox just gave themselves a whole lot of roster flexibility.

The Sox on Friday reportedly reached a deal with uber-versatile veteran Kiké Hernández, who had spent the last six years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Used mostly as a second baseman, Hernández can play anywhere on the field except pitcher and catcher.

And for a Red Sox team that will value versatility, Hernández gives them plenty of it.

So, here’s where the Red Sox’s depth chart stands.

Catcher

Christian Vazquez, Kevin Plawecki

First base

Bobby Dalbec, Michael Chavis

Second Base

Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo

Third base

Rafael Devers

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts

Jonathan Arauz

Left Field

Andrew Benintendi

Center Field

Alex Verdugo

Right Field

Hunter Renfroe

Designated Hitter

J.D. Martinez

Since Hernández can play the outfield, Martinez no longer is the de facto fourth outfielder. The Red Sox also have some depth in Dalbec and Chavis, as Dalbec also can play third, as can Chavis — who also can play second.

Against a right-handed pitcher, the Red Sox lineup as it stands now probably will look something like this.

Alex Verdugo, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

As for a potential left-handed lineup, Arroyo can crush left-handed pitching, and that’s Hernández’s preferred matchup, too. Meanwhile, Benintendi has been worse against southpaws than righties.

That could look something like this.

Alex Verdugo, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Hunter Renfroe, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, RF

A lot of balls remain in the air here, so this is a rough estimate. A lot can change. But the framework Chaim Bloom seems to have in mind for his roster construction is coming increasingly into focus.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images