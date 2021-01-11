NFL Rumors: President Trump To Give Bill Belichick Medal Of Freedom

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to hand Bill Belichick a prestigious honor on one of his final days in office.

Trump will honor the New England Patriots head coach with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, according to Politico’s Meredith McGraw.

Belichick has maintained a solid relationship with the President during his term. He currently serves on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and wrote Trump a letter of support ahead of the 2016 election, which the president later read at a New Hampshire rally.

Trump called Belichick “a very good friend” in an August interview.

The team has yet to comment on the report, per McGraw.