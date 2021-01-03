Raiders Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

Sunday’s matchup at Sports Authority Field will feature two teams that failed to meet expectations this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are set to meet for a Week 17 clash. The Raiders dropped five of their last six entering their season finale. The Broncos, meanwhile, lost four of their last five.

Another defeat, of course, wouldn’t be devastating to either team. Las Vegas currently is slated to pick 16th in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, while Denver, at present, is in line for the 10th pick.

Here’s how to watch the Raiders-Broncos game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

