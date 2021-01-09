Rams QB John Wolford Suffers Neck Injury, Leaves Stadium In Ambulance

UPDATE (6:28 p.m. ET): QB John Wolford was taken to the hospital with a neck injury “for precautionary measures,” according to the Rams.

Injury Update: John Wolford was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2021

UPDATE (6:25 p.m. ET): Rams quarterback John Wolford left Lumen Field in an ambulance after getting hit in the helmet early in Saturday’s wild-card round game against the Seahawks.

Photo via AP photog @tedswarren of Rams QB John Wolford being taken for additional observation.



Per Ted, Wolford walked to the stretcher before being loaded into the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/uugrPpg7Bd — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) January 9, 2021

Wolford reportedly walked to the stretcher before being taken away in the ambulance.