Rams QB Jared Goff Active, But John Wolford Will Start Against Seahawks

UPDATE (4 p.m. ET): Rams second-stringer John Wolford will start Saturday against the Seahawks, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

ORIGINAL STORY: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) will dress for Saturday’s wild-card round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, but it’s still unknown if he’ll start.

Goff was not listed on LA’s inactive list Saturday.

Jared Goff, Micah Kiser + David Edwards active for #LAvsSEA — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2021

Goff was listed as questionable Thursday on the Rams’ final injury report of the week. John Wolford started the Rams’ Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals and would play if Goff can’t.

The 10-6 Rams earned the sixth seed as a wild card in the NFC playoffs. The 12-4 Seahawks won the NFC West over the Rams this season.

Goff completed 67 percent of his passes this season for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The QB broke and dislocated his thumb Week 16 against the Seahawks. He had surgery to repair his thumb last week.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images