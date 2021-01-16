Rams Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFC Divisional Round Game Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Rams ended the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff hopes during Wild Card weekend to punch their ticket to the NFC Divisional round, where the Green Bay Packers await them.

Green Bay earned the NFC’s lone first-round bye week and had an extra week to prepare for its opponent. The Rams, meanwhile, impressively beat Russell Wilson and Co. after quarterback John Wolford was knocked out of the game with a neck injury.

Jared Goff, who underwent surgery two weeks before the Wild Card game, came in for the remainder of the contest.

L.A. will need to get going early at Lambeau Field and try to limit Aaron Rodgers’ ability to get the ball to his arsenal of weapons.

Can the Rams knock off another Super Bowl contender? Tune in to find out.