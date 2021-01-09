Rams Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online, On TV

Seattle and L.A. split the regular-season series

The NFL playoffs are here, and it promises to be interesting.

The Rams and Seahawks, for instance, will square off for the third time this season Saturday in the NFC Super Wild Card Round. The two teams split their regular-season series at one game apiece, including Seattle’s 20-9 win over Los Angeles in Week 16.

This time, however, only one team will move on.

Can the No. 6 Rams upset the No. 3 Seahawks? Or will Seattle claim victory for the second time in two weeks?

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Jan. 9, at 4:40 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

