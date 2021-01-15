Ravens-Bills Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For AFC Divisional-Round Game

Two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks will square off Saturday night in upstate New York.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will pay a visit to Josh Allen and the Bills for an AFC divisional-round matchup. Buffalo is coming off a Wild Card win in Nashville over the Tennessee Titans, while Buffalo edged out the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts last weekend.

Here is our betting preview for this primetime tilt. The line and total are per consensus data, while the props are provided by DraftKings.

Baltimore Ravens at (-2.5) Buffalo Bills

Total: 50

BETTING TRENDS

The Bills were one of the best cover teams in the league over the course of the regular season. This trend didn’t carry over into Super Wild Card Weekend, however. Buffalo failed to cover the 6.5-point spread in its 27-24 over Indianapolis, which notched its first against-the-spread since Week 13.

Ravens bettors, on the other hand, were happy campers last weekend. Sportsbooks pegged Baltimore as 3-point favorites despite being on the road, and Jackson and Co. fairly easily covered in their 20-13 win over the AFC South champions. John Harbaugh’s team enters the divisional round riding a seven-game ATS win streak. This includes covering three consecutive double-digit spreads to close out the regular season.

Baltimore and Tennessee didn’t come close to hitting the Over 53.5 in their low-scoring affair at Nissan Stadium. The Bills and Colts just barely cracked the Over 50.5 in their thriller.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Bills -1.5, 25.5

First touchdown scorer

Lamar Jackson +800

Stefon Diggs +850

J.K. Dobbins +950

Josh Allen +950

Devin Singletary +1400

Marquise Brown +1400

Passing yards

Josh Allen over/under 302.5 yards

Lamar Jackson over/under 196.5 yards

Rushing yards

Lamar Jackson over/under 74.5 yards

J.K. Dobbins over/under 57.5 yards

Josh Allen over/under 33.5 yards

Receiving yards

Stefon Diggs over/under 94.5 yards

Marquise Brown over/under 58.5 yards

Mark Andrews over/under 54.5 yards

PICK

Ravens +2.5

There’s cause for concern rolling with the Ravens. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday’s nightcap, and Jackson has “zero” experience playing in that kind of weather. But passing, of course, isn’t Jackson’s strong suit, and the snow shouldn’t hinder Baltimore’s lethal rushing attack all that much.

We believe the Ravens will be able to keep the Bills offense at bay. Baltimore allowed the second-fewest points per game in the regular season. The 13 points the Titans scored last weekend — on their own turf, mind you — was their lowest mark of the campaign. The Ravens defense is playing its best at the right time. The unit only has allowed more than 19 points once dating back to Week 12.

Buffalo’s run defense was in the middle of the pack of the league during the regular season and it was exposed last weekend against the Colts, who ran for 163 total yards. Philip Rivers, who only threw for 300-plus yards three times in 2020 entering the playoffs, also racked up 309 yards and two scores through the air in Buffalo.

In summation, we don’t think Allen will be able to have his way with the Ravens, but the visitors should be able to take advantage of the holes in the Bills’ defense.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images