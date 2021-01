The Ravens are inches away from the postseason, and it’ll all come down to Week 17.

A simple victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday would assure Baltimore a spot in the playoffs. A Cleveland Browns or Indianapolis Colts loss would do the same.

But the Bengals, like the Ravens, are on a bit of a roll right now. And only one team can emerge victorious.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images