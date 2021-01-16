Ravens Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch AFC Divisional Round Game Online, On TV

Two of the AFC’s star young quarterbacks will go head to head in Buffalo on Saturday.

The Bills are set to host the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. It’ll pit two bright young talents against one another in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

After securing a Wild Card spot, the Ravens advanced by beating the Tennessee Titans in their first postseason game, while the Bills snuck past the Indianapolis Colts.

This is the furthest the Bills have advanced in the playoffs since 1995, so they are, in a way, playing with house money.

Here’s how to watch the Ravens-Bills game online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images