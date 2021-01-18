Ravens Waive Robert Griffin III, Three Other Veterans After Divisional Round Loss

The Ravens wasted no time making moves after Saturday’s crushing Divisional Round loss to the Bills.

Baltimore fell 17-3 to the Bills at Bills Stadium after a lackluster performance from the Ravens on both ends of the field. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson exited the game early due to concussion protocol, too.

Now, the Ravens have released multiple veteran players in wake of the 2020 season.

Robert Griffin III, who spent three seasons with the Ravens, is one of those players. He addressed his departure from the team via Twitter on Monday.

As year 8 comes to a close, I just want to say thank you to my teammates, the fans, & @Ravens organization. This season was a trying one with a lot of adversity & there were no better people for the job. Honored to be a part of the brotherhood with yal. The best is yet to come. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 18, 2021

Defensive back Davontae Harris, wide receiver De’Anthony Harris and defensive back Tramon Williams also have been dropped by the team.

Harris opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Layton/USA TODAY Sports Images