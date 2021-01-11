Recalling Baker Mayfield-Patrick Mahomes College Shootout Before Chiefs-Browns

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will travel to Kansas City on Sunday afternoon to face Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs.

It will be one of four NFL Divisional Round games, but the only one to feature two quarterbacks from one of the most electric college football games in history.

Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners, you may recall, defeated Mahomes and the Texas Tech Red Raiders 66-59 on Oct. 22, 2016. The record-breaking statistics may be too insane to forget, but with the two stars taking the field at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, it seems like a good time for a trip down memory lane.

Oklahoma and Texas Tech combined for an FBS-record 1,708 yards of offense that day. Mahomes set FBS records with 819 yards of total offense and 734 passing yards on 88 pass attempts. We’ll repeat that: 734 passing yards on 88 attempts to go along with a team-high 85 rushing yards on 12 attempts (two touchdowns).

Mayfield broke an Oklahoma record with seven touchdown passes, and together the two signal-callers combined for 1,279 passing yards. It was the most ever in a college football game.