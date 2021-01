It’s been a busy day around Major League Baseball with teams settling with players to avoid arbitration hearings.

And now we can add the Red Sox to that ever-growing list.

Boston and third baseman Rafael Devers will avoid arbitration after the two sides settled for the 2021 season Friday afternoon, the team announced.

The #RedSox today agreed to terms with 3B Rafael Devers on a one-year contract for the 2021 season, thus avoiding salary arbitration. — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 16, 2021

Devers is coming off a 2020 season in which he hit 11 home runs and amassed 43 RBIs.