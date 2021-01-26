Red Sox Release Statement After Former Assistant Coach Ron Johnson Dies At 64

The Boston Red Sox are mourning the loss of Ronn Johnson, a former assistant coach and former Pawtucket Red Sox manager.

Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 64.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Ron Johnson,” Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran said in a statement. “RJ was instrumental in helping countless Red Sox players reach and succeed in the big leagues, and was an important contributor to two World Series championships. His kindness, sense of humor, love of family, and passion for the game of baseball stood out among many wonderful qualities. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to RJ’s wife, Daphne, his five children, and the many people inside and outside the game of baseball who loved him.”

Johnson spent 12 years in the Red Sox organization.

