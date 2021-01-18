Red Sox Reveal Internal Action Steps While Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

The Boston Red Sox are backing up their commitment to achieving racial justice with specific action steps.

The steps, aimed toward making the Red Sox a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization, were outlined Monday via Twitter as the team honored Martin Luther King Jr.

As we honor Martin Luther King Jr., his vision and his legacy, we want to share some of the actions we are taking at the Red Sox to become a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization.https://t.co/mCj5jduGFt pic.twitter.com/5OmPHKeWEW — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 18, 2021

The Red Sox have been proactive in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in their pursuit of systemic change.

Some of the club’s efforts have been outward facing — the team affixed the words “Black Lives Matter” on the Fenway Park bleacher seats and to the Red Sox Foundation’s billboard on Lansdowne Street that faces the Mass Pike, for instance — but many other, less visible changes clearly are taking place internally with an eye toward making a positive societal impact.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images