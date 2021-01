Kiké Hernandez reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, and Alex Verdugo appears to be quite excited.

The duo were teammates on the Los Angeles Dodgers before Verdugo was traded from LA to Boston as the centerpiece in the Mookie Betts trade.

Shortly after news broke that the sides agreed to the deal, Verdugo took to Instagram to express his excitement.

Alex Verdugo is excited to reunite with Kiké Hernandez, who he was teammates with on the Dodgers before being traded to the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/8xAl28yLJv — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) January 23, 2021

The Red Sox head to Florida next month for spring training.