Revisiting JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Regrettable Pregame Take On Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster really needs to stop providing opposing teams bulletin board material.

Smith-Schuster, who made it a habit of dancing on opposing teams’ midfield logos this season, delivered an incredibly regrettable quote this week leading up to Pittsburgh’s super wild-card round playoff matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Shuster said. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

The Browns lead the Steelers 35-10 after the first half. Smith-Schuster has two catches on four targets for 14 yards in the first half.

