Revisiting Shaun Wade’s Regrettable DeVonta Smith Take Before National Championship

Shaun Wade took a page out of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s playbook, and like the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, it didn’t go his way.

Wade, a cornerback at Ohio State, referred to Alabama receiver Devonte Smith leading up to Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

“You already know who I want to go up against,” Wade said about the Heisman Trophy winner.

Well, Smith responded with an unforgettable performance, tallying 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Oh yeah, and that was before he exited the game in the third quarter with a hand injury. There was no reason for him to return as the Crimson Tide took a 45-24 lead into the fourth quarter.