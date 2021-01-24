Rex Ryan Believes This Would Be ‘Phenomenal Spot’ For Matthew Stafford

The 2021 NFL season will signal new beginnings for Matthew Stafford.

Well, not entirely new if this hypothetical floated by Rex Ryan were to come to fruition.

It was reported Saturday that Stafford and the Lions are expected to part ways over the offseason. Stafford, the first overall pick in the 2009 draft, has been Detroit’s starting quarterback for the past 12 seasons.

The football world immediately began predicting what Stafford’s next step will be after news of his impending departure from Motor City broke. While Rex Ryan isn’t sure how likely a Stafford-Cowboys pairing is, he likes the idea of the veteran signal-caller ending up in Dallas.

“Well, I actually don’t believe this, but how about we say the Cowboys blow it with Dak Prescott? This would be an amazing spot for him,” Ryan siad Sunday on ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown. “Why? Look, you go back to his high school days, he returns home. He won a state championship at Highland Park right there in Texas. So, I think it would be a phenomenal spot. He would be reunited with Kellen Moore, a former teammate. Look, if he goes there, they would be the favorites to win the NFC East. I promise you they would be.”

One has to imagine Stafford would be interested in joining America’s Team. Outside of the opportunity to play for his hometown team, the Cowboys could provide Stafford with one of the NFL’s most talented offensive arsenals.

That said, the 32-year-old taking his talents to Dallas probably is unlikely. Despite his recent leg injury and contract situation, Prescott surely will be the Cowboys’ No. 1 priority come spring.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images