River Plate Vs. Palmeiras Live Stream: Watch Copa Libertadores Semifinal Online, On TV

South American soccer royals are set to resume their quests for the throne.

River Plate will face Palmeiras on Tuesday in Avellaneda, Argentina, at Estadio Libertadores de America in the first leg of the 2020 Copa Libertadores semifinal.

River Plate aims to reclaim the Copa Libertadores crown it won in 2018 but lost in 2019 in heartbreaking fashion. Palmeiras has reached the Copa Libertadores final four times but hasn’t won it since 1999.

The River-Palmeiras second leg will take place next Tuesday in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The winner will face either Boca Juniors or Santos.

Here’s when and how to watch River Plate versus Palmeiras in the United States:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA | beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images