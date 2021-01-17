Rob Gronkowski Plans To Play Another Season For Bucs In 2021

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement last offseason to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And he plans to be back for more in 2021.

The former New England Patriots tight end indicated in a conversation with NFL Media’s Willie McGinest that he intends to play next season.

“I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now,” Gronkowski told McGinest ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round playoff matchup between the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

“I could definitely see this team having a lot of talent come back and having another successful run next year, as well, with me.”

“I’ve been playing football in the NFL for 10 years, and I’ve been in the playoffs for all 10 years baby, that’s what’s up Willie!”@RobGronkowski is excited to be with the @Buccaneers, and excited for another playoff run 💪 @WillieMcGinest pic.twitter.com/xkSh9CwSbs — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 17, 2021

After sitting out the 2019 season, Gronkowski has played in every game for the 2020 Bucs, catching 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as part of a loaded Tampa Bay offense.

Gronkowski, who followed quarterback Tom Brady from New England to Tampa, primarily was used as a blocker in his first playoff game as a Buc, finishing without a catch on one target last week in a win over the Washington Football Team.

If he plans to play in 2021, the 31-year-old will need a new contract this offseason. Gronkowski is in the final year of his current deal, which paid him $10 million this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images