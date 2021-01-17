Rob Gronkowski Reveals Change He’s Seen From Tom Brady In Tampa Bay

On the field, Tom Brady largely has looked like his typical self thus far through his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But behind the scenes, TB12 apparently has been more frequently showing a different side of himself.

Rob Gronkowski recently caught up with former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest to talk about his first season in Tampa Bay. Within the conversation, Gronk revealed Brady has been looser outside the white lines this season than at any point during their nine campaigns together in New England.

“He’s been about the same old Tom, I would say, in the competitive world of football,” Gronkowski said, as seen on NFL Network. “Around the locker room, he’s been cracking a little bit more jokes, you know, than usual, which is cool to see.”

“I’ve been playing football in the NFL for 10 years and I’ve been in the playoffs all 10 years. That’s what’s up.” 💪@RobGronkowski sat down with @WillieMcGinest ahead of the @Buccaneers Divisional Round showdown.



📺: @NFLGameDay Morning pic.twitter.com/IKXM6u7ko8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 17, 2021

Perhaps Brady feels more comfortable showing off his personality under the Buccaneers’ regime. Gronkowski, for one, believes the biggest difference between Bruce Arians and Bill Belichick is the former creating an environment where players feel the freedom to be themselves.

Regardless, it’s a lot easier to have fun when you’re winning. Tampa Bay put together a successful regular season and now it is one win away from the NFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images