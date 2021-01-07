Rob Gronkowski Shares Favorite Off-Field Memory With Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who are in the midst of their 10th season together as teammates, have made countless on-field memories dating back to 2010.

But what about off the field?

Speaking with the media Wednesday, days ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card matchup with the Washington Football Team, Gronkowski was asked to reveal his favorite memory with Brady away from the gridiron. For Gronk, it was a trip to Churchill Downs when TB12 briefly strayed from his ultra-healthy lifestyle.

“My favorite memory? I would just say going to the Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot and just seeing his face after like in disgust,” Gronkowski said, per a clip shared by ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Like, ‘I’m putting this alcohol in my body?’ Takes a shot and was like, ‘Ugh, how am I going to throw next week?’ “

For those wondering, it was a Fireball shot that Brady put down the hatch, according to Gronkowski.