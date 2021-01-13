Rob Gronkowski’s Post-Playoff Win Instagram Fires Up Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fired up Sunday after their NFC Wild Card win over the Washington Football Team.

And rightfully so.

The Bucs had not won a playoff game since 2002 on the back of a strong performance from quarterback Tom Brady, who has a chance to win his seventh Super Bowl ring.

Rob Gronkowski was pretty excited after the win and took to Instagram to celebrate, posting a cartoon-like picture of the tight end standing next to Brady on a pirate ship.

The post caught the attention of the 43-year-old.