Robert Kraft Reportedly Congratulated Tom Brady After Bucs Reached Super Bowl

Tom Brady received an outpouring of congratulatory messages after Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory, including one from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft, who was dismayed to see the 43-year-old quarterback leave the Patriots last offseason, reached out to Brady after the latter secured his 10th career Super Bowl appearance, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

King asked Brady how this latest trip to the NFL’s grandest stage compares to the nine conference championships he won in New England.

“It’s hard to compare — it’s not worth it comparing any of that to me,” Brady replied. “It doesn’t really matter. It’s an incredible feeling and to win a conference championship is incredible. To win a Super Bowl championship is one of the great feelings in the world.

“But they don’t give these away. Obviously, everything’s different this year, with us being at home. I’m sure it’ll feel like just another game, although we all know it’s just not another game.”

Many of Brady’s former Patriots teammates also congratulated the QB on social media after his Buccaneers knocked off the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game.

The Bucs will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, making them the first team in history to play a Super Bowl in their home venue.

