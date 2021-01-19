Robert Williams ‘Feeling Great,’ Jayson Tatum Won’t Travel With Celtics

The Boston Celtics are getting healthier, but won’t be back to full strength for Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Robert Williams, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined, returned to practice Tuesday and will travel to Philadelphia for the first of two games against the 76ers.

“I’m feeling great,” Williams said, via the Celtics. “Really just happy to be back out here with my guys.”

Jayson Tatum and Carsen Edwards, however, will not travel to Philadelphia. Head coach Brad Stevens wouldn’t say whether Tatum would join the C’s in Philadelphia for Friday’s game.

“To be determined,” Stevens said.

Kemba Walker made his season debut in Boston’s 105-75 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, and it appears his knee is holding up just fine as he had no restrictions during Tuesday’s practice.

Boston tips off against the Sixers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

