Rockies Reportedly ‘Listening’ To Nolan Arenado Trade Offers

A Nolan Arenado trade reportedly remains possible.
Trade rumors have surrounded the superstar third baseman for what feels like forever. With spring training just around the corner, the Colorado Rockies are entertaining trade offers for Arenado, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Thursday morning, citing sources.
Here’s his report:
Obviously, an Arenado trade would be significant for both the Rockies and the team acquiring the 29-year-old.
A five-time All-Star, Arenado also has eight Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger Awards on his resume. He is a career .293 hitter with 235 home runs and 760 RBIs.