Rockies Reportedly ‘Listening’ To Nolan Arenado Trade Offers

A Nolan Arenado trade reportedly remains possible.

Trade rumors have surrounded the superstar third baseman for what feels like forever. With spring training just around the corner, the Colorado Rockies are entertaining trade offers for Arenado, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

Here’s his report:

Once Justin Turner signs, teams should know relatively quickly how realistic a Kris Bryant or Nolan Arenado trade truly is. Bryant’s availability is well established, and some industry sources believe the #Rockies are listening on Arenado. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 28, 2021

Obviously, an Arenado trade would be significant for both the Rockies and the team acquiring the 29-year-old.