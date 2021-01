It’s that time of year again.

Drivers will kickstart the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a two-day event beginning Saturday morning.

The event will hop between networks both days. Here’s how it breaks down:

Here’s how to watch:

When: Saturday, Jan 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

TV: NBC Sports/NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | IMSA.TV | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images